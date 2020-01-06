WV budget shaping up as legislative session nears

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Lawmakers and reporters gathered at the Cultural Center on the capitol grounds today for the annual “Legislative Lookahead,” a preview to next week’s meeting of the legislature. West Virginia collected $7 million more in December than in previous estimates. The state budget still shows a $33 million deficit halfway through the fiscal year. But lawmakers are optimistic now that $100 million in budget cuts were avoided.

“I think this budget year will be okay. Unfortunately, we’ve seen the best and the worst. I mean we’ve gone from bust to boom, to a slow fizzle at this point. My concern is the out years,” said Del. Mick Bates, Minority Chair, (D) Raleigh – Finance Committee.

The biggest driver of the state’s up-and-down revenue is the volatility of the fossil fuel economy causes coal and natural gas severance taxes to have sharp swings. In the past two months, the situation stabilized.

“If we stay the course of where we’re at right now, we’re in great shape. Keep in mind, we put the third largest contribution into the ‘rainy day fund’ just last year. And that’s the smoothing mechanism if you run into tough times,” said State Sen. Craig Blair, Chairman, (R) Berkeley – Finance Committee.

While budget cuts have been avoided in this fiscal year, it’s possible the legislature could trim various agency or department budget for the coming year, if revenue drops again.

“After two straight years of 5% pay raises for state employees, the Governor’s office is already indicating there is probably not enough money on this year’s budget for another pay-hike for state workers,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.