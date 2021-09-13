WV breaks records for COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice gave an update on COVID-19 update in the Mountain State as cases continue to rise across the state. As of this weekend, the state has reported four days of record-breaking numbers of West Virginians on ventilators. On Saturday, the state reached its second-highest day of hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

Justice and state health experts announced in today’s COVID-19 briefing that the state has now reached an all-time record of hospitalizations, ICU admissions and patients on ventilators, with 852 West Virginians currently in the hospital fighting COVID-19. Of those patients, 267 are in the ICU and 162, are on ventilators. While the number of patients on a ventilator has only risen by one patient, it still marks the fourth straight day the number of West Virginians on a ventilator in a single day has risen to a new record high.

WV COVID-19 data for Sept. 13, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The governor says 31 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19 over the course of the weekend, including a 26-year-old. The new deaths bring the state to a total of 3,238 deaths throughout the pandemic.

The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old male from Putnam County, a 26-year old female from Fayette County, a 44-year old male from Wood County, an 83-year old female from Boone County, a 75-year old male from Wood County, a 72-year old female from Jefferson County, a 94-year old female from Harrison County, a 52-year old male from Raleigh County, a 72-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old male from Fayette County, a 59-year old female from Taylor County, a 67-year old female from Webster County, a 57-year old male from Wood County, a 54-year old male from Marshall County, an 86-year old male from Kanawha County, a 51-year old male from Mason County, an 81-year old male from Mineral County, a 79-year old male from Wayne County, a 69-year old female from Kanawha County, a 30-year old female from Ohio County, a 76-year old male from Jefferson County, an 85-year old male from Harrison County, an 85-year old female from Harrison County, a 71-year old female from Jackson County, a 50-year old male from Roane County, a 56-year old female from Harrison County, a 67-year old male from Randolph County, a 43-year old male from Kanawha County, a 55-year old male from Mingo County, a 57-year old male from Monongalia County, and an 83-year old female from Cabell County.

Justice also reported 1,417 new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s total to 211,706 cases reported since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 27,607 are currently active, just under 2,000 fewer than the state’s record of 29,257 active cases reported on Jan. 11. 2021

WV County Alert System map for Sept. 13, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state has received a total of 3,597,992 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 12.12% and a current cumulative rate of 5.52%. Health officials say 180,861 West Virginians have now recovered from the virus.

The County Alert System map shows only Pocahontas and Tucker counties in yellow and Lewis County as the only county in gold. No counties are green on the map.

The map lists Ohio, Pleasants, Roane, Gilmer and Barbour counties are listed as orange. The remaining 47 counties are all in red.

According to the governor, there are 89 outbreaks among schools across 33 counties in the Mountain State and five schools are currently closed due to the virus. Justice says 51 counties have now implemented a mask mandate for schools. Those counties without a mandate for masks in schools include Putnam, Pocahontas, Ohio and Mingo counties.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases per county include:

Berkeley (15,354), Boone (2,753), Braxton (1,482), Brooke (2,616), Cabell (11,982), Calhoun (722), Clay (917), Doddridge (887), Fayette (4,743), Gilmer (1,080), Grant (1,684), Greenbrier (3,920), Hampshire (2,408), Hancock (3,294), Hardy (1,975), Harrison (7,926), Jackson (2,893), Jefferson (5,674), Kanawha (19,729), Lewis (2,087), Lincoln (2,136), Logan (4,293), Marion (5,876), Marshall (4,416), Mason (2,854), McDowell (2,156), Mercer (6,782), Mineral (3,627), Mingo (3,623), Monongalia (10,892), Monroe (1,752), Morgan (1,606), Nicholas (2,685), Ohio (5,201), Pendleton (946), Pleasants (1,164), Pocahontas (884), Preston (3,653), Putnam (6,910), Raleigh (9,156), Randolph (4,088), Ritchie (1,059), Roane (1,003), Summers (1,119), Taylor (1,700), Tucker (790), Tyler (1,082), Upshur (3,108), Wayne (4,283), Webster (818), Wetzel (1,997), Wirt (623), Wood (10,262), Wyoming (2,874).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists all 55 West Virginian Counties as having a high risk for community transmission of COVID-19.

Health officials say 73.8% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 59.7% are now fully vaccinated. West Virginians 12 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. Those in the Mountain State who are 12 and older and have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.