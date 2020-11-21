WV breaks highest recorded deaths in single day

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia has broken the record for the highest recorded COVID-19 deaths in a day, losing 19 deaths. This beats the last record by three deaths.

The West Virginis Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed the deaths of a 61-year-old male from Fayette County, a 74-year-old male from Summers County, a 66-year-old male from Logan County, a 90-year-old male from Nicholas County, an 80-year-old male from Marshall County, an 80-year-old female from Cabell County, a 79-year-old male from Cabell County, an 89-year old male from Cabell County, a 62-year-old male from Wood County, a 63-year-old male from Harrison County, a 91-year-old female from Harrison County, an 85-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 92-year old female from Harrison County, a 69-year-old female from Mason County, an 83-year-old male from Putnam County, an 85-year-old female from Mason County, a 96-year-old male from Wetzel County, and an 88-year-old male from Morgan County.

West Virginia has lost 658 total lives.

WV DHHR officials also say 1,008,036 confirmatory tests have been tested in the Mountain State, resulting in 39,598 total COVID-19 found, with 34,591 confirmed cases and 5,007 probable cases.

1,118 new cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours, marking the state’s third-highest daily recorded COVID-19 in the state. The highest was on Saturday, Nov. 14 with 1,153 cases and the second-highest was recorded earlier this week.

The COVID-19 cumulative percent positivity rate is 3.45% while the daily percent positivity rate is 4.80%.

Hardy and Wood counties have been dropped from red to orange on the County Alert System map, leaving Mineral, Berkeley, Marshall and Jackson counties left in the red. Other orange counties include Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Jefferson, Hampshire, Barbour, Ritchie, Wirt, Mason, Putnam, Cabell, Wayne, Mingo, Boone, and Wyoming counties. Seven counties are in gold, 17 counties in yellow and 10 counties in green.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county :Barbour (333), Berkeley (2,600), Boone (570), Braxton (99), Brooke (503), Cabell (2,508), Calhoun (55), Clay (104), Doddridge (103), Fayette (1040), Gilmer (182), Grant (270), Greenbrier (373), Hampshire (256), Hancock (494), Hardy (192), Harrison (1,052), Jackson (648), Jefferson (1,128), Kanawha (5,135), Lewis (217), Lincoln (377), Logan (978), Marion (701), Marshall (986), Mason (327), McDowell (567), Mercer (1,194), Mineral (934), Mingo (901), Monongalia (2,985), Monroe (326), Morgan (233), Nicholas (299), Ohio (1,262), Pendleton (93), Pleasants (69), Pocahontas (94), Preston (432), Putnam (1,585), Raleigh (1,359), Randolph (617), Ritchie (120), Roane (144), Summers (251), Taylor (247), Tucker (101), Tyler (119), Upshur (422), Wayne (885), Webster (50), Wetzel (363), Wirt (83), Wood (2,035), Wyoming (597).

There are free COVID-19 testing sites available today in the following counties:

Berkeley County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N., Hedgesville, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Jackson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Shepherd University, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Washington High School, 300 Washington Patriot Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

Logan County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, LEASA Admin Building, 511 Dingess Street, Logan, WV

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mason County

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Mason County Health Department, Courthouse Annex Parking Lot, 5th and Viand Street, Point Pleasant, WV

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Larry Joe Harless Community Center, 202 Larry Joe Harless Drive, Gilbert, WV

Morgan County

12:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Department Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Courthouse Hill, 236 Courthouse Drive, Winfield, WV

Tyler County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 S. 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, WVU-Parkersburg, 300 Campus Drive, Parkersburg, WV

Wyoming County