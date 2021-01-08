WV Board of Education suggests allowing counties to decide when to return to classroom

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WDVM) — The West Virginia Board of Education is working on a plan to allow certain counties to return to school at their own pace, according to a release on Friday. This decisionmaking follows the announcement that some West Virginia schools would be returning to the classroom on Jan. 19.

The state of West Virginia has been quickly distributing its vaccines. Just this week over 9,000 school staff members were given the shot, which was available for employees aged 50 and older. But the Board of Education suggested that counties be permitted to withhold from returning to the classroom until all personnel is able to be vaccinated.

“The purpose of this recommendation is not to allow counties to back away from the January 19 return date,” said Miller L. Hall, Board of Education president. “But instead to strengthen the education support structure for our students.”