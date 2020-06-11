WV Board of Education announces scenarios for re-opening, new Superintendent of Schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) – A briefing was hosted today by the West Virginia Board of Education to start announcing scenarios for the 2020-2021 school year.

The briefing was started by BOE President Dave Perry who named Clayton Burch as the new State Superintendent of Schools.

“It’s good to know that home bred talent: West Virginians, have the ability to lead the educational process in the state of west Virginia and I’m proud of this state board of education, vice president hall, for the action we’ve taken today,” Perry said. “We pledge our 100% support to Superintendent Burch and the interest of the students in the great state of West Virginia.”

Superintendent Burch proceeded to expand on updated scenarios discussed by the Board for the reopening of schools in the fall.

Scenario 1 : Safer at School/Safer at Home

Students will attend school four days out of the week with one day of remote learning (determined by county). The building will be rigorously sanitized during remote learning days.

Scenario 2: Blended Learning Delivery Models

District leadership can implement a blended learning method for middle and high schools, giving them flexibility with how their schools can alter their schedules, class sizes, mobility, virtual learning and more. All students will engage in learning through a blended learning model five days a week.

Scenario 3: Full Remote Delivery

If an outbreak occurs and a stay at home order is issued, students will begin remote learning 5 days a week. The teacher and students will then develop a process to monitor, grade and review engagement activities.

Burch said he wants to give district leaders flexibility with middle and high schools to creatively alter methods of teaching to properly fit their school’s needs.

“Every community is different,” Burch said. “It would not be uncommon to see some different scheduling makeups even school to school. But I think that what you’ll see at at the end is there will be some uniformity that has safeguards in place for all.”

Burch said his top 3 priorities as superintendent are the wellbeing of children, equitty for students, and tackling the acheivement gap within the state.

“It has been quite a struggle on all during the pandemic and doing this a different way, but you know it is now time to roll up our sleeves and get busy,” Burch said. “We have children to take care of and school to get back in to.”

More information on re-opening scenarios can be found at at the BOE’s website here.