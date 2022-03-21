EASTERN PANHANDLE, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is touring around his state to gather support for a new plan, better known as West Virginia First, so the Mountain State can better combat the opioid epidemic. On Monday, he made his way around the Eastern Panhandle, stopping at schools as well as chatting with the Berkeley County Chamber of Commerce about ways his office can support the battle against addiction.

The West Virginia First initiative was created to manage the money issued in the different opioid-related lawsuits filed by Attorney General Morrisey against drug or pharmaceutical companies. He says the initiative will distribute the money where the most help is needed.

“It’s so critical that when settlement money comes in, that the money spent wisely, and this agreement lays out how the money is going to get managed, dispersed, how it’s allocated across source we’re going it’s a really big step forward, especially important leading up to trial on April 4th, against the drug makers,” Morrisey explained.

Attorney General Morrisey says a number of drug companies have only made the opioid crisis worse in the Mountain State.

“We are alleging that there were deceptive practices and that was involved,” Morrisey explained. “People knew that these products were protective that they continued to market them anyway and you can’t do that under West Virginia law.”

During his trip to the Eastern Panhandle, Attorney General Morrisey met with the Berkeley County Chamber of Commerce. specifically their Chair of the Government Affairs Committee. While there is no timeline for when the money could be distributed, the chamber already has some plans for the cash.

“To help with not only preventative measures, going to the schools talking about the dangers of the opioid crisis,” Kevin Starliper, Chair of Government Affairs Committee on the Berkeley County Chamber of Commerce, explained. “But also money to help with rehab folks that unfortunately are addicted to painkillers and to get some money to help them recover and get back into society.”

Before the state can start seeing any money from this agreement, it has to be approved by all 55 counties and the State Legislature.