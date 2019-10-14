WV Attorney General speaks out on Medicaid fraud

"This gives us an opportunity to do more for the state."

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office handles many different types of fraud. However, one more thing is being added to the list, taking over the state’s Medicaid Fraud Care Unit.

“We see a lot, but in the past, even if we saw Medicaid fraud work, we’d be limited in terms of what we can do,” said West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. “Now, by being able to go after Medicaid fraud, it just marries in with all the other work we’re doing in the office.”

Under this new change, senior citizens can now expect more fighters in their corner when it comes to senior abuse.

“It also works very well when we’re going after elder abuse because there are also a lot of seniors who are on Medicare and Medicaid… so now when we’re doing that elder abuse work and find Medicaid fraud, we can pursue it,” said Morrisey.

More recently, the Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General released a report stating that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has horribly mismanaged its drug quota system and showed the massive influx of pills flowing into West Virginia.

“What our lawsuit did and the report did was put a spotlight on suspicious order and diversion and now the new rule is taking that into account, that’s a big win,” said Morrisey.

Morrisey continued to say that at the end of the day, now is not the time to take a victory lap. They will continue to fight until every instance of drug abuse in the state is stopped.