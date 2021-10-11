WV Attorney General provides tips for students to protect personal information while filling out financial aid

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Many high school seniors will start to put their applications in for colleges soon, but West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey wants to remind students about financial aid scams.

Morrisey said it is important to protect your information when applying to schools and even financial aid. He told WDVM 25 that FAFSA Administrators make their application fee-free of charge. Morrisey provided tips on what you should look out for when applying for financial aid.

“They’re also looking for different ways to get you to commit the resources upfront,” Morrisey said. “Like your account information, credit card information you want to say no to all of those instances. You want to go with the free form on the federal side.”

Applications are open now for students who still need to apply for financial aid. Students are encouraged to apply as soon as possible since some awards are given on a first-come, first-serve bias. To fill out your application, you can click here.