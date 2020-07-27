WV Agriculture officials urge public to not plant foreign seed packets

Several Virginia residents have informed the department that they have received packages in the mail containing seeds that appear to have come from China. In an email, the department states that the type of seeds in the packages are unknown and “may be invasive plant species.” (photos provided by the VDACS)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) is urging state residents not to plant unsolicited seeds they may have received in the mail.

The WVDA released the following statement regarding unsolicited seeds:

“Like other states, we have been made aware of reports from people in West Virginia that have received seeds in the mail that they did not order. Unsolicited seeds could be invasive, introduce diseases to local plants or be harmful to livestock. We are working with the USDA to determine the proper recourse for such seeds,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt.

“If you have received seeds from another country, do not plant them if they are in a sealed package and do not open the sealed package. Keep the seeds and packaging and contact the WVDA,” Leonhardt said.

For more information or to report unsolicited seeds, you can call 304-558-2226.