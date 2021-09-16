WV AG joins in with 23 other states to write letter objecting against Biden’s vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 16: U.S President Joe Biden speaks during an event in the East Room of the White House September 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden spoke about the U.S. economy, taxes and the middle class during the event. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — Attorneys general from 24 states wrote a letter to President Biden stating that if his proposed vaccine mandate was imposed, they would challenge it in court. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey released a statement regarding this letter.

Biden’s proposed plan would require employers with 100 or more employees to either mandate vaccines or require weekly testing. This plan would affect 100 million Americans.

The statement said that those writing the letter “take issue with the President’s use of flimsy legal arguments, contradictory statements and threatening directives to force others to receive the vaccine.”

Those writing the letter believe that a vaccine mandate will “force at least some Americans to leave the job market instead of complying.” Employers across the country are currently facing a job shortage and having difficulty finding people to fill in empty positions.

South Carolina took the lead in writing this letter. Besides West Virginia, attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Wyoming signed on to the letter.

