WV AG host town hall to help improve the Mountain State

MARTINSBURG, Wv. (WDVM)– West Virginia Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey, held a town meeting Monda to allow residents to give their inputs on how they can improve the Mountain State.

During the meeting, Morrisey touched on key issues the Mountain State has been battling for some time. Good education, the opioid epidemic, and an update on the projects Morrisey has in place. This is the eleventh town hall held in the eastern panhandle this year alone.

“It’s so critical every part of the state has its own unique concerns, and make sure that I am getting all of the nook, and cranny in West Virginia,” Morrisey said.

West Virginians also had the opportunity to weigh on some issues they believe need to be addressed.

Morrisey said these town hall meetings are very beneficial to him and the residents of West Virginia. He said alot of the feedback he gets from these meetings, he takes back to the office and sees what they can do to solve these issues.

“We try to get out and then we have the opportunity to answer questions and learn. We try to do the best possible and the only way for us to do that is to get out and learn,” Morrisey said.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said he loves to host these meetings because he can hear from the residents about he can make West Virginia a better state. He does plan on hosting another meeting in the future however a date has not been set yet. For more information, you can visit his website.