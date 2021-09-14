WV AG files lawsuit against used car dealer in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A used car dealer in Kanawha County is accused of selling unsafe vehicles amid a pattern of allegations that violates various facets of West Virginia’s consumer protection laws.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed a lawsuit against Mr. V & Sons Pre-Owned Auto Sales, Inc. and its owners, founder Sohrab Vagheei and his son, Camron Vagheei, after complaints from 11 consumers in Boone, Fayette and Kanawha counties.

The lawsuit includes allegations that Mr. V & Sons sold vehicles with numerous mechanical problems and refused to take responsibility for repairs. Some examples include a failed transmission within 24 hours of purchase, faulty brakes, a broken rear spring and rusted frames, as well as other issues that rendered the vehicles unable to pass a state safety inspection.

According to the civil complaint, Mr. V & Sons also stand accused of failing to transfer and deliver car titles within 60 days from the date of sale and selling vehicles “As Is” without providing the required disclaimer. Additional allegations include misleading consumers and failure to honor the company’s warranty obligations, failure to disclose the terms and conditions of financing and failure to give customers a notice of their right to take care of default payments.

Morrisey is seeking civil penalties, restitution and a court order to permanently block the defendants from any similar violation of the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act.

“Businesses that cheat the consumer – whether large or small – must be held accountable,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Our state has many reputable car dealerships, however, those who seek to deceive consumers should be on notice. We intend to go to court and prove the allegations in our complaint.”

To read the entire lawsuit, click here.