Wrecking ball is first step in construction of long-awaited Hilltop House on scenic Harpers Ferry overlook

A wrecking ball to this structure any day now will clear the way for construction of the 129-room Hilltop House Hotel on a scenic vista in Harpers Ferry, W.Va.

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The long-awaited Hilltop House project has been tied up in court for years, and there have been political squabbles in town — even at the state legislature in Charleston.

The wrecking ball is about to strike at the structure on that scenic venue in Harpers Ferry where the Hilltop House is slated to be built — a luxury hospitality destination that would be welcoming guests in as few as two years from now. Hilltop House is anticipated to be a special tourist attraction.

The state of West Virginia even created a special tax classification for construction to proceed, and the locals are eager to see work on Hilltop House proceed.

“It will bring more business to the local merchants in downtown Harpers Ferry,” Matthew Bradley said while out strolling the grounds in anticipation of the wrecking ball crew arriving.

“This project has been going on for quite a while,” said Brian Fox, an avid birdwatcher who brings his binoculars to the vista where the Hilltop House will be constructed. “Hopefully when it’s done, it’s going to be quite beautiful.”

The new hotel will have 129 rooms, capitalizing on a rich history. The historic, now-dilapidated, structure hosted such luminaries in its day as Mark Twain and Woodrow Wilson. A recent court challenge to the project was dismissed by a Jefferson County judge.