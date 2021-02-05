Working fire reported in Jefferson County

West Virginia

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Officials have responded to a working fire at a warehouse in the area of  400 block Industrial blvd in Jefferson County.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

