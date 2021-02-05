Working fire reported in Jefferson County

RANSON, W.Va. (WDVM) -- West Virginia has been basking in a positive media glow over the efficiency of its vaccine rollout - the state is seen as a national model. One eastern panhandle town is a showcase for the state's success.

We've all heard the stories about the scramble for the vaccine. Waiting on hold forever, not being able to get through online. Ranson Mayor Duke Pierson is being proactive by mailing postcards to all his residents - in more than one language.