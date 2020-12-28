WorkForce WV recommends unemployment claimants not file a new claim

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — WorkForce West Virginia officials say those eligible for additional unemployment in the new COVID-19 relief bill, signed Sunday evening, should not file a new claim but rather continue weekly certifications.

“While we wait on additional Federal guidance, I have directed WorkForce West Virginia to be prepared to respond as quickly as possible and deliver this much-needed relief to eligible West Virginians…As we always have been, we are all in, and will be a leader in turning this legislation into resources for West Virginia.” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, (R)

“We are diligently working to build additional programs and adjust our unemployment computer system to deliver these benefits…Until we receive additional clarification and guidelines, those who feel they are eligible for these benefits should pause until Workforce West Virginia provides additional information.” Scott Adkins, Acting Commissioner for WorkForce

The COVID-19 relief bill includes new requirements to qualify to receive benefits from federal programs within the act:

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) will provide up to 11 weeks of an additional $300 weekly benefit to eligible claimants. FPUC will be available to cover weeks of unemployment between Dec. 27, 2020, and the week ending March 13, 2021.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) Will provide up to an additional 11 weeks of benefits, to a maximum of 50 weeks. Claimants will be required to provide documentation of eligibility to qualify for PUA beginning Jan. 31, 2021.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) Will provide up to an additional 11 weeks of benefits, to a maximum of 24 weeks. PEUC will be available until the week ending March 13, 2021, with an allowance of three additional weeks of benefits for those who have not reached the maximum number of weeks through the week ending April 3, 2021.

For claimants to be eligible for unemployment benefits, states must have methods in place to address claimants who refuse to return to work or refuse to accept an offer of suitable work without good cause.