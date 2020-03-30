Woodsdale residents say something’s fishy after neighborhoods hit with flash flooding

'For it to flood twice in three years, there's definitely something going on.'

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling residents scrambled to salvage their belongings and cars Saturday night as the rain came down hard and fast.

According to an Elm Street resident, when there is heavy rain it rises above the sidewalk and makes its way to their driveways.

Elm Street is known to flood, but has it been this bad?

We’ve lived here for 31 years, and never had any water, and then 3 years ago, the run overflowed and we were here doing the same thing. For it to flood twice in three years, there’s definitely something going on. Adam Leonard, Miller Street resident

Residents say the flooding in the neighborhood has not devasted people the way it has now. Saturday night’s flash flood didn’t just hit certain streets in Woodsdale. Edgington Lane was washed out, and at certain spots, National Road turned into a river. But, basements, and the appliances in them, took the biggest plunge.

Family relics; destroyed. But Some families were just days into making new memories when this disaster struck.

We just purchased it last week and got the keys Monday. When we came back last night around 11 o’clock, we had about 4 feet of water in the garage and the driveway area. About 18 inches in the basement up to the second step.” Aimee Reisinger, new Edgewood homeowner

Four feet of water is like swimming near the deep-end of a pool. And by Sunday, it was mud. Now the city of Wheeling and friendly neighbors have donned buckets and shovels, working to sweep-up the wreckage.

According to a resident, the city has been extremely helpful during this time and the fire department has even assisted in pumping water out of people’s homes.

We’ve had neighbors drop off pizza, I had people come and bring shovels and wheel barrels from all over the place. Just anybody coming to support us and help us any way they can. Aimee Reisinger, new Edgewood homeowner