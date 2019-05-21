Women’s Right Protestors filled downtown Charles Town streets

Downtown Charles Town was filled with signs and protestors throughout the square as they voiced their opinions on women’s rights.

The nationwide campaign called #StopTheBans drew a healthy crowd Tuesday afternoon in front of the Jefferson County Courthouse. Rally organizer Susan Pipes said her goal is to raise awareness of the potential dangers associated with reducing access to abortion medical practices.

“As hard as these words might be to some people, no one has a right in our reproductive rights or our uteruses,” said Pipes. “Women’s freedom is our right and the choice to have an abortion is hard but these decisions are made between our families, our doctors, and your faith. We are tired of having to fight as women to stand up for our reproductive rights, they’ve become so extreme that we feel, especially the Republican party believes that they own us.”

Alabama’s recent abortion bill makes abortion a crime at any stage of pregnancy, punishable by up to 99 years in prison. It makes no exceptions in cases of rape or incest, however it would be allowed if the pregnancy threatens the life of the mother under a doctor’s supervision.

The bill was passed through the Senate and sits on Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s desk.

“I believe sincerely that the government should not be involved in this decision and this is something that the parents or potential parents, family, church and doctors should make the decision and the government should stay out of it,” said Rally Participant Kathy Ruley.

Pipes explained that the red capes were from a television series called “The Handmaid’s Tale” that depicts a totalitarian society where women’s only purpose is to serve men sexually. At the end of the rally, they took the capes off to represent their freedom.