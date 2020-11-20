MARTINSBURG, W Va. (WDVM) — Faith Feeding Freedom, a volunteer organization in Martinsburg that helps homeless and hungry individuals, held a women’s health and self-care day.

Women were able to receive free feminine products such as bras, makeup, and hygiene products from vendors. The day celebrated Faith Feeding Freedom’s second year anniversary and focused on the importance of women having access to these necessary, everyday items.

Community members were also able to get free meals at the event and other items for everyday use.