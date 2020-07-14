Woman set to plead guilty to 7 counts of murder in Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center deaths

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A woman is set to plead guilty Tuesday in federal court to seven murder counts in the hypoglycemia deaths of veteran patients at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg.

Reta Mays is due in court July 14 at 2 p.m. for her plea hearing, according to court documents.

Mays is charged with seven counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Robert Edge Sr., Robert Kozul, Archie Edgell, George Shaw, W.A.H., Felix McDermott and Raymond Golden. She is also charged with assault with intent to commit murder against another veteran, listed only by his initials, R.R.P.

In each case, Mays is accused of administering insulin to each of the veterans, leading them to suffer hypoglycemia. Four of the veterans were diabetic, while the other four were not diabetic.

According to court documents, the incidents happened between July 2017 and June 2018.

The United States Attorney's Office is scheduled to hold a press conference Tuesday at 3 p.m.