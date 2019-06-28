Woman reunited with deceased loved one’s phone, photographed memories

John King III from Reston, Virginia was killed in a car crash on May 11th in Charles Town, West Virginia.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A family in Virginia who reached out to the public asking for help in locating their loved one’s phone after a fatal car crash in Jefferson County has been reunited with that phone.

Nearly a week after the family of John King III from Reston, Virginia asked Jefferson County Sheriff Office to spread the word on their Facebook to help find his phone, an anonymous person brought the treasured item into a police station in Virginia.

“We weren’t thinking it [the cellphone] would, you know? Especially with a cell phone and the amount of time that passed,” said Chief Deputy Ronald Fletcher of the Jefferson County’s Sheriff’s Office.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies picked up the phone to the good news, a thank you from his girlfriend Elisabeth Mitter.

“We were happy that the person that did get the message returned the phone and it was a great outcome for her,” said Fletcher.

King was killed when his car was the first to collide with a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Route 340 and Augustine Avenue on May 11 in Charles Town. Ten others were injured in the crash, including Mitter and their infant son. Chief Deputy Ronald Fletcher assisted.

“The scene was very chaotic. There were a lot of people trying to help out,” said Fletcher as he remembers back to that day.

Mitter tells WDVM, King had just eight weeks to spend with his baby boy, Benny, before his death.

She says she is grateful, glad to cherish the photos on the phone for their baby boy.