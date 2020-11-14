Woman faces multiple arson charges after setting fire to Martinsburg motel

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office has revealed the cause of a motel fire that left 16 people without a home.

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) — The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office has revealed the cause of a motel fire that left 16 people without a home.

The State Fire Marshal’s arrested 53-year-old Lola Roman for multiple arson-related charges.

Roman allegedly started a fire in one of the rooms at the Oak Crest Motel in Martinsburg on Saturday, Nov. 7th, after an alleged argument with her partner. George stated that Roman lit a pile of clothing on fire inside of one of the motel rooms.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department was also called in to assist with the incident and detained Roman at the scene. She then admitted to the crime and was arrested by the State Fire Marshal.

One person sustained minor injuries after trying to enter the room and extinguish the fire.

Roman is charged with first-degree arson for the motel fire and third-degree arson for allegedly starting a small fire in a Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department cruiser. She also faces charges of causing injures during an arson-related crime.

Two other rooms at the motel sustained smoke and fire damage however, the Baker Heights Volunteer Fire Department cut the power to the building. Following the investigation of the incident, the State Fire Marshal Investigators found that there were no working smoke alarms or detectors in the motel.

Roman is currently being held in the Eastern Regional Jail in Martinsburg, W. Va. on a $40,000 bond.