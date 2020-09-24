Winterplace cancels scenic chairlift rides in 2020

A view of the changing leaves from the chairlift at Winterplace in Flattop, WV

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The COVID-19 pandemic leads to the cancellation of an event which had become a staple in southern West Virginia, at least for 2020. Winterplace told 59News they will not be holding their scenic chairlift rides this year.

The event allowed people to ride the chairlift in the autumn and view the colorful leaves in the Flattop area. People could then ride the lift down or walk down the slopes back to the lodge.

According to organizers at Winterplace they are conserving their resources. This is to help ensure their regular season of skiing is a success.

