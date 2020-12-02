Winter Preparation: Steps to keep a car ready and safe for harsh conditions

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Winter weather is here, and some individuals may be worried about how well their car is operating during the winter. Whether by taking a car to a mechanic or working on it at home, preparing a car for snow, frozen rain, and sleet can be done in a few basic steps.

Check fluids in the vehicle:

The first thing one will want to do is make sure all fluids are filled in the vehicle, such as antifreeze, oil, and windshield wiper fluid. Brian Rokisky at Rokisky’s Auto Center said that people do not want any antifreeze to be out of sorts because it could cause damages to engines.

Battery and tires:

Be sure to check the battery and tires on the vehicle to make sure they’re in good condition. Rokisky’s explained that people will need to make sure they have plenty of tread on tires.

“There’s a place guard on most vehicles, inside the door, that tells you how much air is supposed to be in the tires, said Rokisky.

Keep a safety kit:

Lastly, be prepared for any emergencies by keeping a safety kit in the back of a vehicle.

“If you go and let your car warm up always make sure you turn your wipers off before you shut the car off because some people will actually start them and the wipers will be frozen to the windshield and then it will actually do some damage,” said Rokisky.

More tips on ensuring that a vehicle is prepared for the winter months are available, here.