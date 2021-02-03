Will you be able to choose your vaccine brand? In West Virginia, the answer is no

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — As we get closer to the approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, an important question is popping up in people’s minds. With several vaccines on the market with slightly varying levels of effectiveness against the different strains of the coronavirus, citizens are destined to have their personal preferences – but will you be allowed to choose which vaccine you’d like to be injected with when your time comes?

In the state of West Virginia, the current answer is no, but the COVID-19 leaders in the state don’t want you to believe any single vaccine brand is better than the others.

“The more vaccines we put in arms — even a single shot of any of the vaccines — is an important move forward to save lives and protect that hospital capacity,” Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 czar.

“From the standpoint of our FDA … they’re not gonna put a vaccine out to all of us — there’s no way that they’re gonna put a vaccine out that’s subpar,” said Jim Justice, West Virginia governor:

West Virginia’s leaders are looking into reserving the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine for certain populations based on age.