Wildwood Middle School hosts Living Museum African American Career Fair

The career fair gave students the chance to speak with career professionals about diversity in the workforce.

SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W.Va. (WDVM) — Wildwood Middle School hosted a career fair on Friday to tie in with their celebration of ‘Heritage Week.’

The school’s heritage week focused on the theme “Black History Before 1619: The Nation Builders”. The event, a Living Museum African American Career Fair, featured African American professionals in various career fields. The school said the event helps students to make personal connections to history in order to better understand the lessons they’re taught in the classroom.

“People generally connect better when there are shared experiences and so that’s why it’s so important for us to have these different activities so that students can connect together,” said Jefferson County Schools Cultural Diversity Staff Development Coordinator Tanya Dallas-Lewis

Wildwood Middle School says they host other cultural events throughout the year in order to help make students better global citizens.