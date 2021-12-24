Wife of alleged spy team duo seeks pre-trial release in federal prosecution

Dianna Toebbe (left) is seeking pretrial release while awaiting federal espionage charges with her husband in Martinsburg, West Virginia federal court.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The wife of an Annapolis, Maryland couple that was arrested in October on espionage charges has petitioned the court for her release.

The couple allegedly tried to sell U.S. Navy nuclear submarine secrets to a foreign government.

Jonathan and Dianna Toebbe have been in the Eastern Regional Jail after being arrested on a West Virginia hiking trail where they were photographed at a drop-off location, the FBI says, delivering classified files on a computer disk wrapped in a sandwich. The federal magistrate, at their initial hearing, denied both Toebbes bail pending trial.

Mrs. Toebbe’s counsel cited their two school-age children and insisted she is not a flight risk.

Prosecutors could have a response to the defense motion by the end of next week.