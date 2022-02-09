Who will win Super Bowl LVI? Here’s Babydog’s prediction

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After predicting the winner of Super Bowl LV, West Virginia’s favorite English Bulldog is trying to go 2-0 with another prediction for this year’s Big Game, and she’s predicting a close final score.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s pet Babydog says this year’s Super Bowl will favor the Cincinnati Bengals with a score of 30-28 over the LA Rams.

The Big Game is set for this Sunday, Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Last year, Babydog predicted a 31-20 win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Kansas City Chiefs, and she was close. Tampa Bay won Super Bowl LV with a score of 31-9.