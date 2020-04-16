Who needs campaign t-shirts? Protective masks for community service organizations more important, says candidate

West Virginia

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — A candidate for the West Virginia House of Delegates has taken $2,000 from his campaign account to buy protective masks to be donated to community groups.

Democrat Daniel Bennett is running in the 63rd legislative district which encompasses eastern Berkeley County from Martinsburg to the Jefferson County line. A technology consultant who has never run for office before, Bennett had planned to spend that money on campaign t-shirts. But with the COVID-19 outbreak, the whole dynamic of campaigning has changed. So he ordered 700 protective masks and met with volunteer organizations in Martinsburg Wednesday to distribute them to those in need through the United Way, Community Networks and Bethany House.

“Candidates should be out meeting people,” says Bennett. “But we just can’t. This is the best way for my campaign to put these dollars to good use.”

The rescheduled West Virginia primary is June 9.

