Wheeling Attorney/Small Businesses file lawsuit against Gov. Justice

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Attorney Paul Harris, and a group of small Wheeling businesses (plaintiffs) have filed a lawsuit against West Virginia Governor, (defendant) Jim Justice.

The lawsuit was filled in federal court yesterday afternoon.

The plaintiffs stated that the complaint focuses on first amendment rights and that Gov. Justice has limited large groups outside which is a violation of freedom of assembly.

Harris told 7News that he believes Gov. Justice is making his own laws and that state legislature should have been called to make the laws for the Mountain State.

The complaint was also filled by educators in the region, Harris said, but they were not mentioned in the lawsuit.

7News will be speaking to Harris about the complaint later today.

You can read the full lawsuit below.

(If you’re viewing this on the 7News app, please click here to view the full complaint)