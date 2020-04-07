What will graduation look like for Jefferson County seniors? They decide

Jefferson County Schools in West Virginia enlisted the help of its senior class to decide on graduation plans amid the coronavirus pandemic

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Over 100 Class of 2020 seniors in Jefferson County Schools are helping plan their graduation ceremony.

With schools closing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, students in their senior year are spending their last couple of months away from their friends and missing traditional American high school milestones like prom, and graduation. But how many students can say they had more of a role in their schools’ ceremony than walking across the stage?

The Jefferson County Schools system in West Virginia said its seniors are having virtual meetings to share ideas on how to eventually celebrate their special day. Next week, on April 14, the school system will share the results of the brainstorming sessions.

“As always, safety is our number one priority, so we gave the seniors guidelines based on CDC best practices for social distancing,” JCS Superintendent Dr. Bondy Shay Gibson said. “We then met with them twice virtually and asked for their best ideas on how to have a memorable and safe graduation.”

Students have brought up potential ideas like waiting until a traditional ceremony can be held safely, a virtual ceremony, and even a graduation parade through town.

Regardless of what the seniors and school system decides, Jefferson County Schools said seniors will still receive their physical high school diplomas after the original graduation date of May 19, 2020.

As far as prom and senior night, school officials say there will be separate virtual meetings to discuss plans for those senior traditions.