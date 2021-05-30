What has changed in WV since George Floyd’s death?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, 13 News Reporter Moriah Davis shares Charleston’s black community’s thoughts on what has changed what hasn’t changed since the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer.

Tuesday, May 25th marked the first anniversary of Floyd’s death.

The horrible incident was caught on video and police body cameras, which lead to nationwide outrage demanding justice for police reform, including here in West Virginia.

People in the community say they haven’t seen many changes within the city, but what has changed is how people fight for their rights behind the scenes.

The death of George Floyd also sparked renewed calls for the removal of the Stonewall Jackson Statue from capitol grounds. 13 News Reporter Larisa Casillas spoke with activist James Cochran, who was in the thick of the efforts surrounding removing the Stonewall Jackson statue, organizing rallies, collecting thousands of signatures on a petition, and even fasting in front of it last year.

However, the statue remains as the Governor and the State Capitol Grounds.