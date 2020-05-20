West Virginia’s Wednesday COVID-19 update

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Governor Jim Justice provided a press briefing to West Virginians with information regarding the state’s COVID-19 response.

Governor Justice announced a 30 percent discount, available to all in-state residents for West Virginia State Parks and lodging for this summer. He also went over businesses that will reopen, starting Thursday, for Week4 of the state’s reopening plan. Some of these businesses include indoor malls, tanning businesses, and outdoor recreation rentals.

West Virginians can get COVID-19 tested this Friday and Saturday in Cabell, Kanawha, Marion and Monogalia counties.