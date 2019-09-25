West Virginia’s poet laureate visits local high school

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia’s seventh poet laureate visited a high school in Charles Town, promoting creative writing in young students.

Marc Harshman spent the day working with over 200 high school students at Washington High School, sitting in on English and literature classes. Harshman taught the students that poetry does not have to always be serious but light-hearted as well.

“It’s an absolute pleasure for me because this state of ours is uniquely blessed with amazing depth of talent,” said Harshman.

On September 26, Harshman will be working with grade school children at Wright Denny Intermediate school.