West Virginia’s former health officer says she has COVID-19

West Virginia

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s former public health director Dr. Cathy Slemp says she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Slemp wrote in an op-ed that she was quarantining in her child’s old bedroom after contracting the virus.

Gov. Jim Justice had forced Slemp out of her role as state health officer in June over what he called inaccuracies in case reporting.

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories