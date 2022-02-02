West Virginia’s COVID-19 response team weighs in on Omicron subvariant

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — As we learn more about the new COVID omicron subvariant, the question of whether it will fuel another surge is on many people’s minds.

During the recent briefing, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s COVID-19 response team tackled this question.

The subvariant — labeled as BA. 2 — appears to be less aggressive than its original strain, BA.1. Although, according to Dr. Clay Marsh, the two strains are different enough that previous infection doesn’t guarantee protection against the subvariant. But he also said that he does not see reinfection becoming an issue in the state.

“We have not seen a substantial issue with secondary infections with the BA. 2, and we don’t anticipate we’ll have that in West Virginia either, given that 100% of the sequencing cases we’ve done are the BA. 1,” said Marsh, West Virginia’s COVID-19 czar.

Officials also noted that vaccines remain effective against the subvariant. According to the state’s dashboard, around 40% of eligible West Virginians are vaccinated and boosted.