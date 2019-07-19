West Virginia woman welcomed home after being hospitalized nearly two months

BERKELEY COUNTY, WVa. (WDVM) — Angie Abshire, a bus driver for Berkeley County Schools, was welcomed home Friday after being in the hospital for nearly two months.

Nearly 75 people from the community lined the fence with balloons and signs as Abshire was transported home from the hospital.

Abshire was on a camping trip back in May when she began to feel ill. This led to her hospitalization and several surgeries to combat swelling in her brain.

Doctors originally thought she had a stroke but an MRI revealed that wasn’t the case.

Abshire’s mom said doctors think it might be multiple sclerosis but they’re are still unsure what caused this to occur.

“About seven weeks ago now we thought we were going to lose our daughter. We really did. That is what we were told, that if we didn’t get her opened up and get that brain swelling under control, we would have lost her and that was really hard to hear, ” said her mother, Kim Sharp.

Although Abshire’s family is proud of how far she has come, they say she still has a long road ahead of her.