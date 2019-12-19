West Virginia woman accused of her child’s murder has status hearing

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — A woman from West Virginia accused of murder sat in a Berkeley County court room for a status hearing Thursday afternoon.

Following allegations of killing her 8-year-old daughter and shooting her 11-year-old, Julie Orellana was indicted for murder, attempted murder, malicious assault and use of a firearm during a felony earlier this year.

In September 2018, Orellana’s youngest child was found dead at 291 Tall Pine Lane in Gerrardstown, West Virginia. According to court documents, Orellana was found 16 hours after the shooting with a steak knife, a pistol, and a six-page letter outlining her reasons for shooting the children. The next status hearing has been set for January 3. The pre trial will begin January 27.