West Virginia will have to redraw congressional and legislative lines to reflect shifting population

U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney (R – W.Va.) represents the eastern panhandle in Congress. His district boundaries will likeley change after the 2020 Census is tabulated by the West Virginia legislature.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — If you thought all the drama from last year’s election is in the rearview mirror, fasten your seat belts: there’s more drama on the way.

It wasn’t that long ago West Virginia sent six members to its delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives. After next year, it will only have two.

At the start of a new decade, census data determines the number of representatives each state sends to Congress. West Virginia had six seats in the U.S. House in 1950. After this next census, it will only have two.

It is up to the state legislature in Charleston to decide who gets pushed out. Lines for the State House and Senate districts will have to also be redrawn because of population shifts.

“Because of the lopsided nature of both houses of the legislature, they are going to find it a challenge to work together,” says Danny Lutz, a political activist with the Mountain and Green parties in West Virginia.

Lutz says the new shift of political power goes to the eastern panhandle.

“The eastern panhandle – Morgan, Jefferson and Berkeley counties,” said Lutz, “will pick up one additional member of the House of Delegates going from ten to eleven.”

Lutz said it could be a contentious process since some lawmakers will have to surrender friendly voting precincts in their districts. All this remapping has to be done by the first of next year.

The West Virginia legislature will have to convene in a special session this calendar year to redraw the congressional and legislative boundaries.