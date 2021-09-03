West Virginia ventilator use peaks, hospitalizations predicted to surge in coming weeks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia hospitals hit their highest ventilator use ever on Friday — 111. The ICU was also heading for record numbers, just 13 people shy of its highest peak so far.

According to a projection by the University of Washington, if things continue down the path they’re on now with the delta variant, West Virginia will need over 1500 hospital beds and over 500 ICU beds to house patients. For context, 219 people were in the state’s ICUs during the January surge.

Gov. Jim Justice said the state could parallel the data projection. And if it does, hospitals will have to cut back on services.

“If we get to that point in time, our hospitals are probably very well going to have to drop elective surgeries,” said Justice. “Our hospitals are beings flooded with COVID patients.”

Justice also said around 60% of hospital increases in the last two weeks have been related to COVID-19.