West Virginia unemployment dropped to 5.8% in April

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped slightly to 5.8% in April, the state announced this week.

The rate dropped one-tenth of a percentage point to the lowest rate since March 2020 when it was at 5.3%. The rate jumped to a high of 15.6% in April 2020 as employers temporarily closed their doors during the pandemic but has fallen steadily since.

In an effort to spur more people to go back to work, Republican Gov. Jim Justice said the state will end its additional pandemic-era boost for unemployment benefits on June 19, including the additional $300 a week for those without a job.

