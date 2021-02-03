West Virginia to receive additional vaccine doses

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Come next week, West Virginia is expected to receive a 1,500 dose increase in its weekly Moderna vaccine allocation.

The announcement comes after West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin stated that he received notification of the dosage increase. According to Manchin, this is the second consecutive dose increase for the Mountain State after 3,700 additional doses were included in the state’s weekly allocation this week.

