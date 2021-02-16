West Virginia to receive additional doses from vaccine program

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDVM) — Senator Joe Manchin announced on Tuesday that two West Virginia health systems will be receiving additional shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine.

These shipments are part of the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) COVID-19 Vaccination Program. Valley Health Systems and Shenandoah Valley Medical System will be receiving these vaccines.

These vaccines will not be immediately available. Once they are available to the public, the state will use the same registration system so people don’t have to sign up again.

“Vaccines are essential to defeating this horrible virus, and I am incredibly pleased that our health centers have been chosen to receive doses directly. I am also pleased West Virginia will be receiving another weekly vaccine allocation increase from Pfizer, increasing the state’s ability to vaccinate more West Virginians,” Manchin said in a release.