West Virginia Teachers: Stay remote until January

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Education Association has called for Gov. Jim Justice to shift students to remote learning until January 2021 due to the rise of COVID-19 cases.

WVEA President Dale Lee says the school system is seeing massive school closures and quarantining due to exposures and contract tracing adding that while the union applauds the Governor’s actions regarding Thanksgiving “…we do not believe his actions go far enough.”

On November 13th Justice issued an Executive Order closing in-person teaching from Thanksgiving to the following Thursday. The head of the state school system later said those days will be remote learning.

Many West Virginia schools have been closed for weeks while other schools alternate between in-person and remote learning depending on different color maps.

“It is clear the coronavirus is spreading in our state at a very rapid rate,” Lee said. “Cases this fall outnumbered the cases in the spring and experts predict worst outbreaks are yet to occur. We must do something to slow the spread and protect our students, or school employees and their families.”

Lee added that many colleges and other higher education institutions already announced shifts to on-line learning from Thanksgiving through the Christmas holidays and says “It’s time for our public-school system to follow suit.”