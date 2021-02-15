West Virginia surpasses 100% vaccine rate for 1st and 2nd doses combined

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia hit another vaccination milestone on Monday.

The state previously celebrated its ability to administer more than 100% of its first-dose vaccine allocation. Now, West Virginia has applied those same tactics to their second doses, and their combined administration of first and second doses has surpassed 100% as well.

This comes as West Virginia recently achieved the status of having no counties in the “red” for COVID-19 positivity. Some leaders believe these accomplishments could earn the state a larger share of vaccines to work with.

“I think there’s a huge chance of that,” said Bill Kearns, executive director of the Berkeley County Health Department. “West Virginia is doing this right. We are proving ourselves to be incredible vaccinators throughout the state, specifically within Berkeley County. Hopefully, we will be looked upon as one of those first states that gets extra doses.”

To date, West Virginia has given out nearly 11,000 more shots than they received from the federal government.