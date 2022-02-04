West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Evan Jenkins resigns; vacancy to be filled by governor

West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Evan Jenkins is stepping down from the bench fueling speculation he will run for governor in 2024.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia is about to have a vacancy on its state supreme court.

Justice Even Jenkins has submitted his resignation effective next week. There is speculation Jenkins is planning a run for governor in 2024 to succeed Governor Jim Justice, who is term-limited.

A judicial advisory commission will send names of possible successors to Governor Justice for his appointment to fill the vacancy. Jenkins, from Huntington, has served in the state legislature and was elected to Congress from the district in southern West Virginia, before taking his seat on the bench.

Jenkins met personally with the governor as the week came to a close, to inform him of his decision.