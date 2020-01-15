West Virginia students participate in 11th annual History Bowl

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Students from all around West Virginia gathered in Charles Town for the 11th annual history bowl.

Each team of four sat in a classroom at Charles Town Middle School with their hands on the buzzer while the proctor asked questions based on the history of West Virginia. However, this is only the beginning, the students are gearing up to make it to regionals and state finals. One of the proctors sits on the governor’s cabinet and says he travels from Charleston for these events because he believes history is important.

“The best part about the History Bowl for me, is to see that look in a students eyes that they love West Virginia as much as I do, I love to see them get that passion and it teaches such great life skills, it teaches you about who you are, your heritage your family,” Randall Reid-Smith said, the curator for West Virginia’s Governor’s Cabinet. The regionals are in February and the state finals are in April.

