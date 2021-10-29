West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore turns unclaimed funds over to Berkeley County

West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore was in Berkeley County Friday to deliver $10,000 from an unclaimed property fund.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore was in Martinsburg Friday to turn over $10,000 in unclaimed property to Berkeley County.

It is estimated that 33 million Americans have unclaimed property; forgotten bank accounts, unpaid life insurance benefits and unused rebate cards. After a year of advertising the property as unclaimed, the funds are then turned over to the treasury of local governments. Treasurer Moore publishes the unclaimed property in newspapers and on digital advertising platforms.

“We presented Berkeley County with $10,000, an unclaimed property check,” Moore explained. “There is unclaimed property all over this state.”

Treasurer Moore publishes an unclaimed property bulletin which is updated continuously. His office is available to help anyone access the database for property that might be in their name.