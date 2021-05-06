West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore disputing proposed Biden banking restriction

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore is standing up to the Biden administration’s plan to prevent banks from making loans to fossil fuel companies.

According to Treasurer Moore, that would severely impact West Virginia’s coal industry. On a visit to Harpers Ferry on Thursday, Moore said he will take on climate czar John Kerry and any plans to interfere with coal, oil or natural gas company banking relationships.

West Virginia tax dollars are on deposit in Mountain State banks and, as state treasurer, Moore says he will not let Washington interfere with their lending decisions.

“All banking contracts for the state come through my office,” said Moore. “And so we’re going to be looking very closely to see who decides to comply with this and who decides not to comply with this.”

Treasurer Moore says Washington should not be in the business of picking winners and losers among U.S. industry.