West Virginia State Rail Authority visits Eastern Panhandle

On Oct. 10, the organization stationed themselves in Martinsburg and Harpers Ferry

MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDVM) — Officials from the West Virginia State Rail Authority stopped by the Caperton Train Station to provide public outreach.

Organizers briefed residents on updates regarding the West Virginia Rail Plan. According to a press release, the state will work with partners in the industry, tourism and logistics to receive insight on their ideas for rail improvements.

On Oct. 10, the organization stationed themselves in Martinsburg and Harpers Ferry. On Friday they will be in Romney and Buckhannon. Rail officials said railways support the economy, create job opportunities and promote tourism. The plan includes a statewide view on the current rail activities and will be used by the SRA in helping recommend improvements for West Virginia.