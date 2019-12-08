West Virginia State Police searching for a suspect after club shooting

BUNKER HILL, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia State Police are searching for a suspect after shots were fired at a club in Bunker Hill.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning at Elysium Club on Winchester Avenue. Investigators say two male suspects allegedly shot at each other in parking lot following an incident that happened inside the club. One of the suspects was identified as 22-year-old Kameron Hymes who suffered a gun shot wound to his arm but is expected to be ok. He has been charged in connection with the shooting. One other suspect, 27-year-old Kenyatta Weedon is also facing charges in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call police.